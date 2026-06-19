BIXBY, Okla. — Summertime means no school, family trips and fun with friends. But for some area kids, it's show time.

"Broadway in Bixby" entered its seventh season this summer, with 52 kids from across Green Country taking part.

WATCH: "Broadway in Bixby" brings theatre to kids this summer:

"Broadway in Bixby" brings theatre to kids this summer

Shay Pool, a Bixby graduate and camp director, says the program continues to grow.

The kids range from 4th grade to 9th grade. Soon to be Bixby 8th grader Raegan Willis returned for her third summer.

"I love it. That's why I keep coming back," Willis said. "It's just really fun getting to see everyone and the shows we always do."

This year's show? "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," with performances on the June 26-28.

"It's the Broadway version, so the music's a little bit different," Pool said. "It's a beautiful show to look at as well, and so that's what we try to do for audiences is provide that Broadway experience for the locals."

Raegan landing the part of Violet Beauregarde.

"It's really fun. It's a very crazy musical," Willis said. "It's really interactive, and a bunch of really funny moments."

They'll perform inside the old high school auditorium but soon, the camp will be able to utilize a new in downtown Bixby, with construction on the downtown Performing Arts Center already under way.

According to the city, the $62.5 million facility is projected to finish up in the spring of 2028. Over 62,000 square feet, seating for 1,200 guests and more.

"It's something that I wish I was able to have in my back pocket here at the high school," Pool said. "We have some great systems here in the current auditorium, but it's just going to open up a completely different avenue."

For now, the show goes on. One the kids are pumped to put on.

"It's a really fun show and it's a really cool experience to watch," Willis said. "We've been working really hard, so we're excited to show people it."

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"These are your students," Pool added. "These are the people that are in your school system, the directors are working in your school systems, and I think it's more important than ever to support the arts, especially when it's local."

To learn more about "Broadway in Bixby," or get tickets to the upcoming show, visit the website here.

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