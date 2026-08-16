TULSA, Okla — Tulsans gathered at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church to collect donations for those in Colombia who were impacted by the deadly earthquake.

Julian Ramirez put out a call for help on a flyer, and reached out to Claudia Shelley, who answered.

WATCH: HERE FOR COLOMBIA: Tulsans rallying for those affected in deadly earthquake:

HERE FOR COLOMBIA: Tulsans rallying for those affected in deadly earthquake

She said she has family in Cali, which has been heavily impacted by the earthquake that has currently caused a total of over 280 deaths, with 320 reported to be missing.

The Angeles en Tulsa non-profit also came to support, after Venezuela experienced a deadly earthquake back in June:

Local News 'So devastating': Tulsans helping Venezuelans impacted by earthquakes Isabel Flores

Shelley said they are collecting items per the Colombian Embassy's requests.

“We are being very specific of the items that we need, not because we're picky, but it's because of the weight and the transportation to our country is really far away," she said.

Currently, volunteers are asking for mostly sanitary and hygiene items:



Diapers

Powdered electrolytes

Powdered baby formula

Adult and baby wipes

Hair products (shampoo/conditioner)

Soap

Flashlights

Batteries

First aid kits

Pet food

“The idea is to rent a U-Haul, the biggest one," said Shelley. "Of course, we want to fill it up the most we can, and then we're gonna take it to Houston to the Colombian Embassy, and they will take care of the items from that.”

Julian Ramirez said he's grateful to Tulsa and has made it his home.

“If you feel like you cannot maybe don't go to buy the stuff or something, you can just drive by," he said. "Even a prayer helps right now. Everything is help. Thank you, Tulsa, for helping us.”

The collection will be happening again Sunday, August 16 at the church, and more collection dates and locations will be revealed for next week.

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