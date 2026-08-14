MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to hear what people think could make transit better across the state.

ODOT is gathering public feedback as part of its Oklahoma Mobility Plan, a statewide effort examining current public transportation services and identifying where improvements may be needed.

WATCH: ODOT wants Oklahomans to weigh in on future of public transportation

ODOT wants Oklahomans to weigh in on future of public transportation

Jared Schwennesen with ODOT said the goal is to look at transportation needs across Oklahoma, including here in Muskogee County.

“Work together and figure out where those gaps are for the state, including Muskogee County,” Schwennesen said.

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Those gaps could look different depending on where someone lives. For some riders, it could mean buses do not run frequently enough or service is not available early or late enough. For others, existing public transportation may not take them where they need to go.

ODOT said the plan will consider transportation needs in urban, rural and tribal communities.

Schwennesen said reliable transportation can play an important role in connecting people with necessities beyond health care.

“People need transportation more than just for medical. They need it for jobs. They need it for school and transportation. If you can’t get somewhere, it’s very difficult,” Schwennesen said.

As part of the planning process, ODOT has launched an online survey asking Oklahomans about how they get around, their experiences with public transportation and what they believe could make transit better. The survey will remain open through 2026.

ODOT plans to combine the public feedback with input from transit providers, businesses and other stakeholders to identify needs and develop recommendations.

Those recommendations could include changes such as increasing how frequently transit service is available or improving reliability.

“This is just a great opportunity for us to get out there and maybe help some Oklahomans that don’t always know who to call or how to call them,” Schwennesen said.

ODOT expects to have recommendations from the Oklahoma Mobility Plan by December 2027.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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