TULSA, Okla. — For the third straight day, EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area. August 14 marked the third day of 2026 with that designation.

EMSA looks at heat-related calls to put out that alert if five or more are made within 24 hours. On August 12, they saw five, and on August 13, they saw seven.

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EMSA issues Medical Heat Alert for third straight day

Riley Howard with EMSA tells 2 News Oklahoma that the more severe calls, like heat stroke, typically go into a different category.

"Likely when we see five of those heat-related calls, that number is much higher, just caught in different areas," Howard said.

He recommends staying hydrated and taking breaks if you have to be outside. Or do what Karissa Walker's family did and find a splash pad. She says her kids love getting out and enjoying the water.

"We usually stay out here for an hour, maybe an hour and a half depending on how hot it is, then we'll go inside and cool off," Walker said.

As for things you should look out for when it comes to heat exhaustion?

"Nausea, vomiting, headache, heavy sweating. Those are all signs to take that break," Howard said. "Now if it progresses to a heat stroke, which looks like altered mental status, becoming unconscious, having a seizure, or when your body stops producing sweat, but your body temperature continues to rise, that is a medical emergency."

Since the start of August, they've taken 62 calls for heat-related illness, and 39 patients have been transported to local hospitals.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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