What's on your ballot? Breaking down State Question 846

TULSA, Okla. — State Question 846 is on the ballot for the August primaries, looking to require proof of identity to vote in any election in any method of voting.

A viewer reached out to 2 News to get clarity on what they're voting on, so we're breaking it down for you before you cast your vote.

According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the measure will not have a fiscal impact, but will require the Legislature to enact laws to specify requirements for proof of identity for voting.

This question would ensure voter ID is required for voting in the state constitution; the specifications for the identification would be defined by law.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute gathered opinions from both sides.

SUPPORTERS SAY:

State Question 846 could increase election security by constitutionally requiring voters to present proof of identity.

It could help ensure only eligible people vote, and build trust in Oklahoma elections.

The measure will prevent future legislatures from removing the voter identification requirement without first holding a public vote.

OPPONENTS SAY:

The change would give the Oklahoma Legislature the right to set overly restrictive ID requirements.

They also say Oklahoma already has voter ID requirements, and that this measure could decrease ballot access to legal voters.

The requirements of the language could significantly change the mail in voting process, or remove it as an option altogether.

HOW YOU'LL SEE IT ON THE BALLOT

“Section 6. Each voter shall present proof of identity to the appropriate election official when voting at any election authorized by law and conducted by a county election board or the State Election Board. Proof of identity shall be required for any method of voting authorized by law. The Legislature shall enact laws necessary to specify the requirements for proof of identity for voting as required by this section.”

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