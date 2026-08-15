TULSA, Okla — 61:4 Properties and Management made it their mission to create more affordable housing in north Tulsa.

2 News covered that initial story:

Local News Local developer investing $2M into north Tulsa housing project Clifton Haskin

Now, 18 units have been built for people looking for larger-scale duplexes.

Nichole Newton is the co-owner of 61:4 and said she just wants to help.

Each duplex is 1200 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and are all electric.

WATCH: 'It's a good deal': Developers working to fill affordable housing in North Tulsa

'It's a good deal': Developers working to fill affordable housing in North Tulsa

Christopher Alexander is one of the new tenants, and is renting two of the duplexes, one for him and one for his care provider and her family.

“I'm a disabled veteran and it fits me like a glove," he said. "I have a care provider come in every day, I have veteran services, they like the place too.”

Alexander said he’s lived in Turley before and is excited to see the improvement and growth of the community.

“Hey, it's a good deal," he said. "I could see it helping a lot of people.”

Nichole Newton said she is making this her mission and is hoping to create more affordable housing in the area.

“At the end of the day, having a stable, safe, good living conditions, it really does matter," she said. "There's this stigma about our community here in North Tulsa, but a lot of those perceptions aren't necessarily true."

Newton said there is a boost in development in North Tulsa that is happening.

In fact, she worked on building nine duplexes, creating 18 new units for people to choose from, and is working to build even more.

While prices are set at 1500 a month, Newton said it’s to help families split costs.

Tenants are also responsible for their water bill.

Alexander agrees he’s still paying less than he would in other places.

“I normally rent a house for like 2000 and up most of the time,” he said.

For anyone interested in renting, you can visit the 61:4 website for more information on availability.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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