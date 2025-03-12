Local developer investing $2 million into north Tulsa housing project

TULSA, Okla. — Local housing developer Nichole Newton, plans to turn empty home lots in north Tulsa into what she said will be 18 affordable duplexes by early 2026.

The project includes turning 40-50 abandoned houses in the Northgate neighborhood into places to live. However, some people in the area have questions about what this could mean for the community.

KJRH

Debrecka Briggs said she's been using the resources at the Tulsa Dream Centerfor about 30 years to help afford the cost of living in north Tulsa. Briggs told 2 News the lack of affordable housing is apparent in her area.

"A great need we have a lot more homeless people, more homeless children," said Briggs.

Newton said she's working to address what Briggs said is the biggest need in north Tulsa. Newton's housing development company 61:4 Properties and Managementwill turn nine empty lots in north Tulsa into what she said will be affordable duplexes. Briggs said this could be huge for the area.

KJRH

"If we can get these houses occupied, get some of these low-income people off the streets," said Briggs.

Newton said she plans to open the duplexes to section 8 housing to make them accessible. However, Briggs still had questions about the project.

"So I'm hoping to maybe see some recovery homes," said Briggs.

2 News asked Newton if recovery homes could be possible.

KJRH

"Yes certainly, that is definitely a great need that we're looking into and definitely open to," said Newton.

Newton said she's still looking for state and federal funding to help with the project. Briggs can't wait to see the uplift in her community.

"I'm way excited, I'm just excited with everything that's going on," said Briggs.

To learn more about 61:4 Properties and Management, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

