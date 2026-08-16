SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Spring, a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, has received a $575,000 challenge grant to help fund its new headquarters in Sand Springs.

The Mabee Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit that supports building projects for nonprofit organizations, awarded the grant to help The Spring renovate a building into its permanent headquarters.

WATCH: Nonprofit The Spring receives $575K grant for new Sand Springs headquarters:

The Spring receives $575K challenge grant for new Sand Springs headquarters

Kedrick Nettleton with The Spring said the organization is grateful for the support it has received.

“Incredibly thankful to the Mabee Foundation and all the donors who have come alongside us,” Nettleton said.

The grant comes with a fundraising requirement. The Spring must raise an additional $575,000 by July 14, 2027, to receive the challenge grant funding.

The new headquarters will house the nonprofit’s administrative staff and provide dedicated space for its non-residential services. Those programs help survivors who need resources and support but do not currently need a place to stay.

“Incredibly excited for a couple of reasons. I think one, the biggest thing obviously is, like, it’s going to help us serve more people. That’s why we exist,” Nettleton said.

The expansion comes as The Spring serves an increasing number of people. Nettleton said the nonprofit saw a 57% increase in clients served last year.

The organization believes the additional space will help it keep up with that growing demand.The new headquarters will also include a public donation center.

Nettleton said The Spring’s main campus must remain private and secure to protect the people it serves. That has made it difficult for members of the public to drop off donations. The new Sand Springs location will provide a public place to accept those donations without compromising the security of the nonprofit’s main campus.

“It’s a sign of trust that the community around us has, that they are bought into what we’re doing and they care about the people that we serve, which is always really gratifying,” Nettleton said.

The Spring is aiming to open its new Sand Springs headquarters in early 2027. To make a donation for the project, click here.

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