Tulsa man in custody, accused of running from police after trying to sexually assault 15-year-old

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after Wagoner County deputies say he led officers on a pursuit after he attempted to have sex with a child.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office began an operation aimed at targeting people attempting to engage in sexual activity with children online in May.

On May 30, an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl spoke with Aaron Wendt. Investigators say Wendt carried on sexually explicit conversations with the officer before offering money for sex.

The undercover officer told Wendt to meet at a QuikTrip near 71st and 193rd Street in Broken Arrow. Wendt sped off when he saw the deputies arrive at the gas station.

Wendt drove recklessly during the chase, putting others at risk. Deputies stopped Wendt on the Broken Arrow Expressway, where he eventually got out of the car and surrendered to law enforcement.

"Cases like this demonstrate exactly why proactive undercover operations are so important. Individuals who believe they can use the internet to exploit children need to understand that law enforcement is actively working to identify them and hold them accountable," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot. "In this case, the suspect not only attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old child but also endangered the public and our deputies by fleeing from law enforcement. I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our investigators, patrol deputies, and K-9 team in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting children, pursuing online predators, and ensuring those who target minors are brought before the justice system."

Wendt faces charges of Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a Child Under 16, Soliciting Prostitution, two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Endangering Others While Eluding, and Resisting an Officer.

He's due back in court on August 5.

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