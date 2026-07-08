FRISCO, Texas — Head Football Coach Eric Morris thanked Oklahoma State leadership and praised Mike Gundy's success as he took the podium at Big 12 Media Days July 7.

"Just super blessed, thankful for our president, Jim Hess, and our athletic director, Chad Weiberg, with them trusting me in the job that they have given me, and to be able to take over a program that's had a history of a ton of success the last 20 years.", Morris said.

WATCH: 'Needed a hard reset:' Eric Morris talks OSU season at Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Media Days: Oklahoma State

Coach Morris also added the team "needed a hard reset" after not winning a Big 12 game since 2023.

"When I got there, I had to realize there are kids in this program who have been there for two years that hadn't experienced walking into that locker room after winning a conference game."

OSU Sophomore Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, a highly sought-after transfer from North Texas, was nominated as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

2 News Sports Dan Lindblad talked to Mestemaker one-on-one at The Star.

"It was pretty cool. To have the award to my name, but hopefully the goal is make it postseason too. That's what I am looking forward to," Mestemaker said.

WATCH: 2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland talks with Coach Morris

Cayden talks with OSU Head Football Coach Eric Morris at Big 12 Media Days

Coach Morris added how beneficial it was to bring players from North Texas with him this offseason.

"It's also helped that we're able to bring in, you know, 19 guys with us from North Texas that really understood how we operate on a day-to-day, understand the standard, how we operate, and so I think bringing the people that were familiar with me and the way I run the program has been really beneficial for us."

Oklahoma State begins its season at Tulsa September 5th.

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