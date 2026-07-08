SUSPECT SEARCH: Broken Arrow police attempt to identify man in indecent exposure case

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Investigators with the Broken Arrow Police Department are looking for a man accused of exposing himself inside a Hobby Lobby.
The man was caught on several surveillance cameras inside the store.
If the man looks familiar, please call Detective Rademacher at 918-451-8200, extension 8042. You can also send an email at Lrademacher@brokenarrowok.gov.
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