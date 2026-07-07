WARNER, Okla. — Construction continues on a new public safety complex in Warner, a project that local leaders say will improve emergency response times while supporting the town’s future growth.

Just down the street from the construction site, Broke Babes Brew owner Jetina Rego said she’s already seeing Warner grow and believes the new facility will benefit the community.

WATCH: Warner Public Safety Complex moves forward as town looks toward growth

Warner Public Safety Complex moves forward as town looks toward growth

“They’re trying to expand and keep everything kind of lively and grow the town, so I think it’s going to be really good for the community,” Rego said.

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The new public safety complex is funded through the voter-approved Muskogee County sales tax. Warner Fire Chief Stetson May said the building will house police, fire, and emergency medical services under one roof.

May said the new facility will improve response times, allow for additional EMS units, provide upgraded technology, improve water pressure for firefighters, accommodate larger fire trucks, and strengthen emergency response along Interstate 44 and Highway 64.

“It’ll bring a new face to Warner,” May said.

The Warner project will join similar public safety complexes already underway in Muskogee and Haskell.

Warner Town Manager Alicia Smith said the project represents an investment in the town’s future by giving first responders improved resources while preparing the town for continued growth.

As construction continues, Rego said she’s optimistic about what’s ahead.

“Big growth is going to happen here soon,” Rego said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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