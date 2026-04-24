MUSKOGEE, Okla. — City and county leaders in Muskogee broke ground on April 24 on a new public safety complex, they said, that will transform how emergency services operate in the community.

The 84,000-square-foot Bass Reeves Public Safety Complex is a nearly $28 million project that will bring police, fire, and EMS departments under one roof. Leaders said the move will improve coordination and response times during emergencies.

WATCH: Muskogee breaks ground on $27.8M public safety complex:

Muskogee breaks ground on $27.8M public safety complex

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said the project marks a major step forward for his department.

“I can’t be any more excited for the future of the Muskogee police department because of it,” Teehee said.

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The complex will be built near 6th Street and Columbus and comes after years of planning. City leaders said the project is funded through a sales tax approved by voters in January 2025.

Officials said the facility will not only house multiple departments but also expand their capabilities. Plans include additional space for the police department and a larger emergency operations center to better handle major events.

Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said the project has been a long time coming.

“It’s always nice to have new equipment, but this has been a long time in the making,” Moore said.

Mayor Ryan Lowe said the complex is expected to be completed in 2027 and is part of a long-term investment in the city’s future.

“At the end of the day, it benefits the community and the first responders who need it so desperately,” Lowe said.

City leaders said the goal of the project is to improve public safety services and better protect residents for years to come.

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