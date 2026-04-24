Two tornados caught on tape in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Meteorologist Mike Grogan and a 2 News photographer positioned themselves to track storms as they developed in Oklahoma and caught two tornadoes on tape.
This footage, shot from the GRDA Weather Chaser, shows a tornado in Kay County on the evening of April 23rd.
Grogan is heard talking over the footage briefly as a sister tornado forms behind the larger one.
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