LIVE BLOG: National Weather Service rates Enid tornado EF3

TULSA, Okla. — Communities across Oklahoma are responding after powerful storms damaged homes and businesses in Garfield County and Kay County overnight April 23 and 24.

Previous Coverage>>> Homes destroyed, Vance Air Force Base closed after tornado

The National Weather Service preliminarily rated the storm an EF3.

12:30 p.m.

The City of Owasso posted that officers with Owasso Police Department are heading to Enid to help with recovery efforts there.

The post said, in part, "EPD is requesting supplies for their residents that have lost everything. We request citizen donations of (new) toiletries, wipes, cases of water, small snacks, work gloves, shovels, buckets, etc. You can drop off any supply donations to the OPD transport van parked at Old Central, right behind the Owasso Police Department. Squads of officers will be sent and will take your donations directly to the residents of Enid in need. We'll accept until 7PM but the sooner the better."

1:00 p.m.

Governor Kevin Stitt will be in Enid the afternoon to survey damage and speak with local officials.

In a post on Facebook, Governor Stitt said in part, "I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs. My prayers are with everyone on Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding neighborhood, and I am asking God to bring healing and comfort in the days ahead."