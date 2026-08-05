OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage Nation has declared a State of Emergency over projected revenue shortfalls and ongoing budget constraints, with several tribal properties set to close as a result.

Chief Joe Tillman confirmed the emergency declaration in a news release. The closures include Daposka Ahnkodapi, a private school that teaches the Osage language; the Osage Nation Visitors Center; and the Harvest Land Farm.

WATCH: Osage Nation declares State of Emergency

Osage Nation declares State of Emergency

The nation says the closures are expected to generate about $5 million for fiscal year 2027.

Tillman said the financial strain stems from an $11 million annual funding gap created when temporary federal CARES Act and ARPA pandemic funding dried up.

Tillman said the savings will be reinvested into core government functions and direct services, including funding for a new Osage Nation assisted living facility and funeral home.

Daposka Ahnkodapi will close immediately. The Osage Nation Visitors Center will close Aug. 8, and the Harvest Land Farm will close Dec. 31.

2 News has contacted the Osage Nation multiple times for comment on this story but have not received a response.

