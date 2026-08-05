Building craft sailboats to demonstrate the power of wind, water and engineering

TULSA, Okla. — Discovery Lab in Tulsa is in the middle of "Water Week," where children of all ages get to experience water in many ways while cooling off mid-summer.

Some of the 2 News Weather Team joined Claire Young, an educator with Discovery Lab, to build and test out craft sailboats. While this is one of the many Water Week activities at Discovery Lab, it is also an experiment you can do at home with simple crafting materials.

Foam sheets, foil, toothpicks, corks, tape and straws are some of the items you can use to create a unique hand-sized sailboat of your own. With a fan or air cannon, you can then propel your boats down a path in the water to show how wind is the key steering mechanism for this type of boat.

Watch the video to see how the Weather Team managed with their craft sailboats!

For a look at weather for sailing or any other summer activity, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about Water Week and other Discovery Lab activities, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

