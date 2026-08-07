COWETA, Okla. — A ransomware attack targeted Coweta on August 5th.

The city got the contracted IT provider and additional cybersecurity professionals to work securing systems, preventing further intrusion, and starting the recovery process.

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The attack affected: Ransomware attack targets Coweta

Ransomware attack targets Coweta

City computers, files, and computer-based services, except the city website and third-party online billing portal.

City computer systems and files are not operable at this time.

The attack did not affect:



Coweta Police Department and Fire Department, those sites utilize off-site servers for processing data, and those systems have not been affected by this attack.

Emergency services, including 911, are operating normally.

Credit card and other payment data are not kept on city servers and did not get accessed in this attack.

City leaders are working with outside cybersecurity attorneys and IT experts to recover systems and assess what other data, if any, was accessed. Local, state authorities, and appropriate federal authorities are being notified.

An offsite backup data exists and will be used to restore computer files and records once the systems are cleared.

Online bill pay through Xpress Bill Pay remains available through the city website and is safe to use. Xpress Bill Pay is a third-party service not hosted on any City of Coweta server and was not affected by the attack.

Because City computer systems are currently unavailable, you cannot make credit or debit card utility payments at City Hall.

People can pay by check if you want to avoid the online portal. City staff can also personally assist customers who normally pay bills in person by card and need help navigating the online bill payment portal.

The City will not turn off anyone’s water for nonpayment while the systems are affected by this attack.

City leaders said they recognize the challenges and inconvenience this disruption is creating and are working quickly and diligently to securely recover systems, data, and return city services to normal operations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

