TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Juvenile Bureau held its second annual community resource fair on August 7.

According to Tulsa Juvenile Bureau, the event is designed for families, youth and the community in need to get connected with resources in the Tulsa area.

WATCH: Tulsa Juvenile Bureau connects families with resources at annual community fair:

Tulsa Juvenile Bureau connects families with resources at annual community fair

Brittne Canizales, founder of the Elevate Project, just started her non-profit and is one of those resources.

“But the one thing that kept me really motivated, I always get a little emotional, was the kids," Canizales said. "They deserve so much more in Tulsa, and they need so much more in Tulsa, and any time I felt like giving up, I thought; they don't deserve anyone else giving up on them. I have to get this going and provide it for them in Tulsa."

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"So really it is the youth and their stories and the beauty of who they really are has always been my motivation.”

Canizales says the Elevate Project provides accessible and cost-free mental health and substance abuse help for Tulsa’s youth.

She also says that having fairs like this helps those in need connect with several different kinds of services.

Twenty-four resources were available at the fair. Dr. Keith Hall, executive director at Tulsa Juvenile Bureau, shared why events like these make a difference.

“The youth and families that are in our care, they lack resources, and so that's the purpose of this community fair," Hall said. "We want to invite those community partners because this is networking. Not just for the youth and families that are in our care, but it's a networking event among the community partners also.”

Hall says the fair was the biggest turnout they have seen yet. He also shared that they are hopeful to do more events like this one closer to December of this year.

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