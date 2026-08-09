TULSA, Okla — It isn't the first time 2 News has received reports of Rose Hill Cemetery having unkempt conditions, having done several stories in the past:

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Marcy Rao said she and her mom Gwen Hampton do much of their own maintenance to keep weeds from overtaking her father‘s headstone, like others’ resting places have been.

One of their biggest concerns, however, is a broken fence nearby.

WATCH: More Tulsans voice concerns about upkeep at cemetery:

More Tulsans voice concerns about upkeep at cemetery

They have now started to see tracks that lead right into the cemetery from the broken entrance.

“Driven right across the graves," said Gwen. "There’s nothing to keep them from doing that.”

Rao said she doesn't understand why the cemetery has loosened its hold on maintenance.

“It is an older cemetery, but there's still people getting buried all the time out here," she said. “We just want the fence fixed.”

2 News tried getting a hold of someone with the cemetery and walked into the funeral home’s office last week.

A gentleman who said he was with the funeral home said he didn't think anyone with the cemetery would be interested in speaking on-camera but did take the time to answer some questions.

When 2 News brought up concerns regarding the fence, he said the cemetery isn’t legally required to have a fence covering the land.

He also said the reason the grass gets long sometimes could be because of rain and maintenance just doesn’t get to it quick enough.

He also said “the easiest thing to do in the world is complain.”

Even after being told no one with the cemetery would like to speak, 2 News called back to leave contact information in case someone was open to an interview.

No one has reached out as of yet.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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