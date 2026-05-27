TULSA, Okla — 2 News received several emails bringing attention to what guests called unkept grave sites at Rose Hill Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend.

One email to 2 News read: "This is the second year that the grounds aren't taken care of before Memorial Day. People are out taken care of their loved ones themselves. Plus there is trash in the pond as soon as you come in the gates by the main office."

WATCH: 'Especially disturbing': Tulsa cemetery visitors shocked Memorial Day weekend

'Especially disturbing': Tulsa cemetery visitors shocked Memorial Day weekend

Another email read: "I was at Rose Hill Cemetery this morning to put flowers in the vase of the headstone for my husband and had to cut away what looked like corn stalks and overgrown grass. There are supposed to be two vases and I alerted the office about this two years ago and nothing has been done. All of the headstones of every family member were overgrown. It is worse than last year!! The whole cemetery is unkempt as it always is when I visit."

This isn't the first time 2 News has reported on similar community concerns at Rose Hill.

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2 News reached out to one of the women who reached out recently with these concerns.

Lucia Yeagley said her husband is buried at Rose Hill, but she was shocked to find his gravestone covered with overgrowth.

"It looked like there were corn stalks coming up between the graves, and that can't happen within a week," she said. “They were so overgrown that I had to clip everything away just to see names on there.”

Yeagley said the cemetery's job is to make everything look presentable for everyone laying their loved ones to rest.

“It's an emotional time when you go out there anyway," she said. "It's not like this is a cheerful time in your life anyway, so it's especially disturbing when you just think it's not being taken care of.”

2 News reached out to the cemetery to see if anyone would be willing to talk, but no one was available.

We will keep you updated if we hear back.

For people like Yeagley, she's just hoping for a positive change in the future.

"That they respect the graveyard and at least make it to where you can read that they trim around the gravestones and the markers, so that you just don't have to go out there and do all the clipping yourself and take care of it," she said. "That wasn't part of why people chose to bury their loved ones there, I believe that's the obligation of the cemetery park.”

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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