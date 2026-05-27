Tulsa salon owner hosts “Dads do Hair” workshop

TULSA, Okla. — When Becca Wollman opened Cultivate Hair Studio, she immediately saw a need for parents.

“I noticed a need to understand how to take care of their children’s hair, and a lot of times there are obstacles keeping them from that,” said Wollman.

She found dads particularly having trouble, as many had not had the opportunity to learn, or needed the opportunity to learn. So, she started a workshop, Dads Do Hair, welcoming all ages and all hair types.

“Things as simple as brushing hair, de-matting, detangling, ponytails, but especially things like brads and twists,” she said.

Robert Burrell is attending with his daughter, Taliyah, 6.

“I grew up with a single parent, so my mom did my hair all the time,” said Burrell. “I never had to worry about it. But now having a daughter with hair as thick as mine, and has so much of it. My wife is the primary for hair everything, but I feel like I can help out a little bit.”

Wollman also put together a style guide for dads. In it, the message, “your child will remember the effort long after they remember the style.”

“I just want to be able to give her a couple of braids, my son some braids, look presentable, and get out the door,” said Burrell.

Six-year-old Taliyah gave some advice for staying patient through the process.

“iPad and watch something, or sometimes I color,” she said.

Her favorite part?

“I like it when it’s finished,” she laughed.

And when it’s finished, it’s worth it.

“Our confidence starts with our hair,” explained Wollman. “When these kids go out into the world, and they don’t have the confidence walking out the door, it makes their day a lot harder.”

Click here to sign up for the free workshop. Donations are encouraged.

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