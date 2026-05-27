Bixby Public Schools launches investigation following alleged incident in locker room

BIXBY, Okla. — Internal and external investigations are underway after an alleged incident occurred in a locker room at a school in the Bixby Public School system last week.

According to Superintendent Lydia Wilson, the investigation was launched immediately after administrators received the report.

Bixby Public Schools

Police are also handling a second investigation into the incident, which is not being described due to student privacy, as legally mandated by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Word of the incident began circulating on social media this week. In a statement, Wilson said that the information shared online is not accurate.

Bixby High School launches investigation amidst sexual assault claims

The school district investigated claims of sexual assault in 2017 in connection to the football team. Rape charges were filed against four Bixby High School football players, but the charges were eventually dismissed.

This is a developing story.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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