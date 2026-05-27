Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CITY OF BIXBY: City Manager arrested, police chief to serve as city manager

City of Bixby logo.png
City of Bixby
City of Bixby logo.png
Bixby City Manager Joey Wiedel.png
Posted
and last updated

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby City Manager Joey Wiedel was arrested, according to the City of Bixby.

The City said Wiedel is suspended from his position, and Police Chief Todd Blish will serve as the acting City Manager.

Bixby City Manager Joey Wiedel.png

The City of Bixby's full statement:

"The City of Bixby is aware of the current situation regarding the arrest of City Manager Joey Wiedel.

In keeping with the City’s commitment to transparency and open communication with residents, the City confirms that the incident did occur.

Effective immediately, City Council has suspended Wiedel from his duties as City Manager. During this time, Police Chief Todd Blish will serve as Acting City Manager to ensure continuity of City operations and services.

The City will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate. No further information is available for release at this time."

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US