TPD identifies man shot, killed at north Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead following an overnight shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex near Pine and Peoria.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the body of a man lying outside a building.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Kenneth McVay.

Multiple pistol casings were found at the scene. So far, no suspects have been identified.

As of right now, no information on the victim or possible suspects has been released.

This is a developing story.

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