Tulsa Leaders say Safe Move Tulsa Initiative continues showing progress

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders say the Safe Move Tulsa initiative is continuing to make progress as more encampments close and more people move into housing across the city.

According to Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa has closed three additional homeless encampments through the initiative.

Safe Move Tulsa is the city’s coordinated effort that focuses on closing encampments while connecting people experiencing homelessness with housing, outreach teams, behavioral health services, and other support resources.

Nichols announced on May 26 that 23 additional people have been housed through the program, bringing the city closer to its goal of housing 300 people by the end of the year.

“All of this reflects exactly what Safe Move is designed to do,” Nichols said.

The mayor also said crews have cleaned more than 100 tons of trash and debris from city properties through the initiative.

Joseph Carrick, who has experienced homelessness in Tulsa and is staying at the Tulsa Day Center, said he believes programs like Safe Move Tulsa are needed.

“I mean, what else are you supposed to do? You can't be on the street, it's illegal,” Carrick said.

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Carrick also said many people experiencing homelessness want help getting back on their feet.

“These people need homes, they need places to go, some of them do want to change their lives,” Carrick said.

Nichols said the initiative is not only helping people find housing, but also improving public safety and quality of life throughout the city.

The mayor pointed to one of the first encampments closed through the initiative, saying Tulsa police officers previously spent nearly 12 hours each week responding to calls there. Now, Nichols said officers respond to calls in that area roughly two hours each week.

“The goal is not just to move people and shift them to another street corner; the goal is to make sure that we’re helping support people and returning parts of our city back to its intended purposes,” Nichols said.

Carrick said he believes the city’s efforts are beginning to make a difference.

“I think what they’re doing is a good thing, it really is, I mean, finally they’re stepping up, and they’re really putting this program to work,” Carrick said.

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