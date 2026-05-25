YES OR NO: Understanding the measure aimed at raising Oklahoma's minimum wage

Is it time to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage? Voters will make that decision on June 16.

State Question 832 would amend the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act and would gradually increase the state minimum wage to $15 an hour. The measure began as a petition that was filed in October 2023.

What would happen if State Question 832 passes?

The minimum wage would increase to $12 an hour in 2027, $13.50 an hour in 2028, and $15 an hour in 2029.

Starting in 2029 and continuing indefinitely, Oklahoma's minimum wage would automatically increase based on the increased cost of living, if any

The cost of living guide is measured by the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index

An increase in the minimum wage would not have to be approved by Congress or the Oklahoma Legislature

State Question 832 also removes previous exemptions in the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act to include the following positions:

Federal and state employees Volunteers Employers with ten or fewer employees and grossing $100,000 or less Some employers engaged in interstate commerce Employees working in a bona fide executive, administrative, or professional capacity Outside salesmen Reserve deputy sheriff's



According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the passage of State Question 832 would impact nearly 319,000 Oklahomans. Oklahoma's current minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, has been in place since 2009.

Supporters of State Question 832 point to this data, saying that Oklahoma lags behind other states that have raised the minimum wage while boosting their economy.

Oklahoma voters to decide on minimum wage increase that could reach $15 an hour

Those who oppose raising Oklahoma's minimum wage warn that the measure could cripple small businesses and threaten jobs.

Some say they support raising Oklahoma's minimum wage but disagree with how State Question 832 is written.

“We all agree employees should be fairly compensated,” said Dana Weber, Chamber chair-elect and CEO of Webco Industries. “But State Question 832 does not create a sustainable framework for Oklahoma businesses, nonprofits, and local employers that are already navigating inflationary pressures and workforce challenges."

The deadline to register to vote for the June 16 election has already passed. However, you can still register to vote online for the midterm elections later this year.

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