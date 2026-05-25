TULSA, Okla. — When Jeff Rule drives around the block, people notice.

"It's a 1937 Chevy," Rule said of his family car. "It's got everything original."

Everything. From the seats, to the speedometer, to the suicide doors, even the engine.

WATCH: Tulsa family driving World War I veteran's car in Route 66 Capital Cruise:

Tulsa family driving World War I veteran's car in Route 66 Capital Cruise

"It was bought brand new for a couple hundred bucks by my great uncle," Rule said. "And then from there, it's just passed down through the family."

Jeff's great uncle was Charlie Pribbarnow, a World War I veteran. His prized possession now in the hands of Jeff and his dad David, a Vietnam vet.

"As early as I can remember, I remember this being in the garage, and going on rides. My dad working on it," Rule said.

Back then, they didn't have radios in the car. They also didn't have air conditioning. So, if you wanted a little A/C, you had to get your window at the right angle."

"It has none of the amenities that we have in our cars now of course," Rule said. "Big steering wheel. No power steering in it. No power brakes, it's all muscle."

Jeff's dad used to take the car and drive vets around Green Country. This time, it's Jeff driving this time capsule in the Capital Cruise, with his dad in the passenger seat.

"It's actually been a while since me and him have been in the car riding around together," Rule said. "This is what you would've been seeing driving on the original Route 66. People driving their families."

Driving a piece of history, on America's most historic road.

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