Warner Group working to create veterans park honoring service members

WARNER, Okla. — A group of neighbors in Warner is working to create a veterans park aimed at honoring those who served across the community and surrounding areas.

According to organizer Jeanette Sicz, the project began in January of 2025 with the goal of eventually building a permanent veterans park in Warner.

“We still remember the sacrifice that they gave to us,” Sicz said.

Sicz said organizers are still in the early planning stages, with the first major goal being securing land for the future park.

Plans for the project include engraved bricks honoring veterans, military statues, and additional American flags displayed throughout the property.

Brian Vance, a Marine veteran who served four years, said the effort would mean a lot to veterans living in small communities like Warner.

“It would mean a lot this is just a tight-knit community and it shows that their sacrifice wasn’t for nothing,” Vance said.

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Sicz said organizers are still determining how much the full project will cost.

Sicz told 2 News people interested in supporting the effort can reach out through the Warner Veterans Park Facebook page to learn more about donation opportunities and future plans.

Vance said the project sends an important message to veterans who may wonder whether their service has been remembered.

“Sometimes you do wonder if what you did was completely unnoticed or if really mattered so I appreciate the effort,” Vance said.

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