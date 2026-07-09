Muscogee Creek Nation marks Sovereignty Day

JENKS, Okla. — The Muscogee Creek Nation is marking Sovereignty Day July 9th, a celebration the tribe compares to the Fourth of July — complete with families gathering and grilling out — but rooted in a landmark 2020 Supreme Court victory.

The holiday centers on McGirt v. Oklahoma, a case that ruled Oklahoma does not have the right to handle major crimes on tribal land when Native Americans are involved.

Muscogee Creek Nation Ambassador Jonodev Chaudhuri said the ruling was the result of generations of sacrifice.

"July 9th didn't come out of nowhere when the Supreme Court ruled that our reservation had not been disestablished. That was the product of many of our grandparents, great great grandparents, great great great grandparents making sure that our culture survived. Our government survived and our people survived, literally our people. Every one of us at Muskogee Nation is the product of sacrifice and is the product of survival through the Trail of Tears."

Native Americans say July 9th is about reflecting on their place in American history. While all Oklahomans can celebrate, the day carries extra meaning for tribal citizens.

Chief Hill said the court didn't give them anything new — it simply recognized what was always theirs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

