LANZAMIENTO: Local organizations aiming to continue Tulsa's food industry growth

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa has seen a boost in its food industry, thanks in part to a growing population.

Local News Study shows Hispanic population boom boosting Tulsa economy Isabel Flores

The Hispanic and Latino population has also contributed to the Oklahoma economy through restaurants, catering businesses, and food trucks.

According to a study conducted by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the number of Hispanic and Latino individuals who have gone into the state's food service industry has grown by more than 12,000 between 2001 and 2021.

To help continue this growth, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation is starting up its "Lanzamiento Program" for Spanish speakers who are interested in pursuing a career in the culinary industry.

Local News Mother Road Market hosts program for Hispanic, Latino food entrepreneurs Isabel Flores

The classes are held in partnership with Mother Road Market for 12 weeks.

Wendy Henriquez is the owner of Sweet Bite and completed the program back in 2024.

She said it was a huge help when it came to learning the ins and outs of the industry.

It also helped her that it was all in Spanish, the language she prefers.

“All of the classes were focused on the regulations here in the United States and Oklahoma needing to be met," she said. "In every class, we had experts talk to us about things like taking out loans, insurance, credit.”

“Wow, I mean it isn’t easy, but it’s possible," she said. "Perseverance is important.”

Abel Aguilar is the Program Manager in charge of the Lanzamiento course.

“We believe it's important because not only do we have a strong population of both Hispanic and Latin entrepreneurs here in Tulsa, they may not know the resources that they have available to them," he said.

While tuition doesn’t start off as being free of charge, there are financial assistance options to help.

We Street Credit Union has also pitched in to offer funds for financial assistance so some weight can be taken off of the participant.

Aguilar also said Lobeck Taylor will work something out if finances are the only obstacle to applying.

For others interested in other resources to help kickstart their business, Avanzando Juntos is also a non-profit organization that can help.

Primarily for Spanish speakers, Avanzando Juntos helps connect business owners with grants and funding that can help eliminate some of the costs that come with starting a business.

For those interested in applying to the "Lanzamiento" Program, you can visit the Kitchen 66 website for the application.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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