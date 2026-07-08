Missing child found in Broken Arrow swimming pool, taken to hospital for treatment

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A child initially reported missing in Broken Arrow has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers and firefighters were alerted about a missing child around 1:30 p.m.

The child, who has not been identified, was found in a nearby swimming pool. First responders on scene gave lifesaving aid before taking the child to the hospital for additional help.

This is a developing story.

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