ON HOLD: ODOT delays start of Highway 69 widening project in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma Department of Transportation project along Highway 69 in Muskogee remains on hold after construction was originally expected to begin.

When 2 News Oklahoma first reported on the project in 2025, ODOT planned to begin work in late 2025. The project has not started, prompting questions from residents about the delay.

“We need it now. We really need the expansion because it really hurts people that can’t get in and out,” Muskogee resident Sue McBride said.

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According to ODOT, the project will reconstruct about one mile of Highway 69, expanding the roadway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction. Plans also include adding sidewalks, replacing the pedestrian bridge, and lowering the roadway beneath the bridge so oversized loads can remain on Highway 69 instead of detouring through city streets.

ODOT also said the project aims to reduce traffic congestion along one of Muskogee’s busiest corridors.

2 News asked why construction had not started as originally planned. ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said funding and rising costs delayed the project.

“A lot of projects get pushed back a year or two. It’s just the nature of available funding,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said inflation also contributed to the delay. He said construction is now expected to begin in October, with completion scheduled for the fall of 2028. Despite the new timeline, Gerlach said the scope of the project has not changed.

For McBride, the delay has been frustrating as traffic continues to grow.

“I’d like to have it done as soon as we could. It would help us all,” McBride said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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