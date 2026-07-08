16-year-old teen arrested, connected to deadly shooting at Hicks Park

TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old is in custody, connected to Monday's deadly shooting at Hicks Park.

Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department say the shooting began as a fight over fireworks. During the fight, 23-year-old Trevin Corona was shot and killed.

Analysts identified a getaway car by searching through surveillance video. This footage identified both the suspect and Kyng Smith, the driver of the car.

While officers were preparing to execute a search warrant at the suspect's home, the teenager and Smith were spotted leaving the home.

The vehicle's information was then added to the Flock camera system.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Hicks Park

Because Smith and the 16-year-old are both tribal, the Creek Nation also became involved in the investigation. During the search warrant, a shirt tying the suspect to the scene was found.

Smith was taken into custody at Aspen Creek Park in Broken Arrow. The 16-year-old was found during a traffic stop. He initially ran from officers, but was taken into custody.

The 16-year-old has been processed into the Tulsa Juvenile Detention Justice Center and faces first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill charges within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Smith, who has a prior conviction on a robbery charge, was booked on accessory to murder in the second degree and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

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