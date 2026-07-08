16-year-old teen arrested, connected to deadly shooting at Hicks Park

TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old is in custody, connected to Monday's deadly shooting at Hicks Park.
Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department say the shooting began as a fight over fireworks. During the fight, 23-year-old Trevin Corona was shot and killed.
Analysts identified a getaway car by searching through surveillance video. This footage identified both the suspect and Kyng Smith, the driver of the car.
While officers were preparing to execute a search warrant at the suspect's home, the teenager and Smith were spotted leaving the home.
The vehicle's information was then added to the Flock camera system.
Because Smith and the 16-year-old are both tribal, the Creek Nation also became involved in the investigation. During the search warrant, a shirt tying the suspect to the scene was found.
Smith was taken into custody at Aspen Creek Park in Broken Arrow. The 16-year-old was found during a traffic stop. He initially ran from officers, but was taken into custody.
The 16-year-old has been processed into the Tulsa Juvenile Detention Justice Center and faces first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill charges within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Smith, who has a prior conviction on a robbery charge, was booked on accessory to murder in the second degree and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
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