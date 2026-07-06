TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in east Tulsa.

Tulsa police got the call from EMSA around 2:10 a.m. to respond to a shooting at Hicks Park, that's near 31st and Mingo. They said one victim died on the scene.

2 News Oklahoma crews on the scene saw at least 7 officers on scene with flashlights, combing through the area near the street searching for shell casings. Lt. Snoody said more than 100 party goers migrated to the area after an event took place nearby.

Police handcuffed four people, all appeared to be teenagers to 20s, and took them away in separate police vehicles for questioning.

WATCH: 1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Hicks Park:

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Hicks Park

Homicide detectives are on the scene along with other TPD police officers continuing their evidence search as the investigation remains active.

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