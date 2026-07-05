Governor Stitt declares disaster emergency for Cleveland and Washington Counties

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Cleveland and Washington Counties, following powerful severe weather that moved across the state on July 4.

The declaration will ensure recovery resources can be deployed to those impacted areas quickly.

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The Governor's office is asking anyone with damage to their home or business to report it at Damage.ok.gov.

In a news release, the Governor's office said the state is also coordinating with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to assist residents affected by the storms.

People needing assistance from Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief can call (844) 690-9198 or fill out a request form online at www.okdisasterhelp.org.

"State and local crews are out across Cleveland and Washington counties this morning checking on families, clearing debris, and helping our communities get back on their feet after these severe storms,” said Governor Stitt in the news release. “As crews work to get power restored to those impacted, please help by reporting damage and checking on your neighbors."

The full text of the executive order can be read here.

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