DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — High winds, lightning and pounding. rain slammed into Drumright near sunset on the 4th of July. The powerful storm downed trees and power lines and ripped a big chunk of metal siding from a building a couple of miles outside of town.

kjrh

Clayton Hunt was driving home along Highway 33 when he ran into the storm.

"I was driving and we were just having a lot of high winds a lot of lightning . It's kinda scary."

WATCH: High winds rip through Drumright leaving a trail of damage:

High winds rip through Drumright leaving a trail of damage

But that didn't stop him from jumping into action when he saw the hazard the storm left on the highway.

"To keep everybody safe we just slowed down and I got out of the truck as quickly as I could to see if I can help the cops get it out of the road." Hunt said.

The chunk of metal also pulled over a power pole and left power lines on the highway. The Creek County Sheriff's Office told 2 News OG&E crews were able to quickly get the lines off the road.

Drumright Assistant Fire Chief, Lucas Andrews told 2 News his crews pulled several trees off city roads so OG&E crews could get to work restoring power to about half the town that lost electricity as a result of the storm.

KJRH

Joe Robinson told 2 News he's a Drumright native and walks a regular circuit around town each evening. He was stunned to see the storm tore down a big cottonwood tree in the park.

"When I was a kid I was just thinking about it when my grandmother used to bring us down here we used to get in trouble for trying to climb up that tree because it was right there by the creek. It's sad to see it come down. I can only imagine what else I'm gonna find tonight." Robinson said.

He added, he wasn't going to take his usual route because much of it is still without power and there might still be downed electric lines hidden in the dark

"The last thing I need to do is step in a water puddle on my evening walk and in the blink of an eye I'd be talking to the good Lord." Robinson said.

kjrh

A couple of blocks over, the owner of this home told 2 News his power is out and the big tree in his front yard just missed hitting his house when it crashed down in the storm.

Lucas told 2 News while there may be a lot of damage and downed power lines, he's thankful the storms didn't spark any fires and he didn't know of any accidents or injuries resulting from it.

And, even though the town got hit by storm, it didn't stop many here from shooting off fireworks after the skies cleared to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

