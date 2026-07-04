DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Suspect in custody after 2 killed near 61st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead and a family member in police custody.
Tulsa police said around midnight on July 3 TPD got called to a senior living home near 61st and Mingo.
They found two elderly people dead, apparent homicide victims. During the investigation they realized a family member could be a suspect and shared their vehicle information out to the department.
Investigators then learned a crash on 244 involved a car matching theirs. The suspect is being checked out at the hospital, but in police custody.
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