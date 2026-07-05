50 YEARS OF FREEDOMFEST: Tulsa celebrates city milestone for Independence Day

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people gathered at River West Festival Park on July 4 to celebrate the 50th annual Tulsa FreedomFest with food, music, family activities, and fireworks.

This year’s event also marked America’s 250th anniversary, giving attendees another reason to celebrate the holiday.

“I figured we come here and this will be the best event ever,” said Gary Lee Mobley, who traveled from Fairfax with his wife for the celebration.

KJRH

Mobley said he looked forward to the fireworks and spending the evening with family.

“I’m just ready for these fireworks and I wanted my wife to have a good time, so there is where we’re at,” Mobley said.

Because of expected weather later in the evening, organizers moved the fireworks show to an earlier start time to help ensure it could still take place safely.

“I mean, how can you not be excited about celebrating America’s independence?” said Jeff Edwards, executive director of River Parks.

Despite the adjusted schedule, rain moved into the area shortly after the fireworks, prompting many attendees to head home earlier than planned.

Even with the weather, visitors said they were proud to celebrate the nation’s milestone anniversary together.

“I’m excited about these 250 years. As a citizen of the United States, I’m proud for everything that I do,” Mobley said.

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