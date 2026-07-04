Thousands gather in Bixby to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

BIXBY, Okla. — Thousands of people gathered at Bentley Park in Bixby on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary with food, music, family activities, and one of Green Country’s largest fireworks shows.

Long before the fireworks began, families filled the park, enjoying vendors, entertainment, and time together with neighbors.

“It’s really great to see all the families and all the local people get together,” attendee Leveta Sharp said.

KJRH

Sharp said she enjoys attending the event each year for both the sense of community and the fireworks display that caps off the evening.

Organizer Jennifer Venable said the Bixby Freedom Celebration has brought families together for the past 12 years. She estimated about 20,000 people attended this year’s event, with many more expected to watch the fireworks from around the city. Local businesses also partnered with organizers to help make the celebration possible.

“It is a great event, so excited to be a part of it. We love the City of Bixby,” Venable said.

This year’s celebration also marked America’s 250th anniversary, giving many attendees another reason to reflect on the nation’s history while celebrating with family and friends.

“It’s such a mark in history. Who would’ve thought we’d be here in 250 years,” Sharp said.

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