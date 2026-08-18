WAGONER, Okla. — Dale Morris of Wagoner EMS said he had just gotten home from his overnight shift and was about to sleep when a century-old oak tree crashed through his bedroom, crushing most of his house in an Aug. 17 storm.

Wagoner city administrator Eric Jones said straight-line wind from the morning storm is to blame.

"We've had considerable amounts of damage on all four corners of town," Jones said.

Morris' home on Arthur Avenue received perhaps the worst of luck. No injuries were reported, Jones said.

WATCH: Wagoner emergency worker loses home in Monday storm

Wagoner emergency worker loses home in Monday storm

"There's a bed under there," Morris told 2 News Oklahoma inside his home, pointing to the tree now resting in the middle of his bedroom, stretching to the kitchen.

"My bedroom's totaled. I mean it's like, the ceiling is laying on my bed where I would've been laying," Morris added. "My wife just happened to be in Arkansas with her sisters. I work until seven o'clock at the yard. And that was my intention, after I go to the restroom, was to go lay down."

Jones said up to 300 homes and many businesses remained without power Aug. 17, not to mention at least ten power poles needing replacements. GRDA trucks will likely be in neighborhoods through Aug. 18 at least, he said.

"A lot of its trees getting into the power lines," Jones said. "Some of it's just debris and flying stuff that went through the air."



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While crews try to pick up and replace downed power lines, Morris will be looking for a new house.

City of Wagoner also posted a list of cooling stations for residents still without power on Aug. 18. They include St. James Episcopal Church, United Church, and First Baptist Church.

The city also said residents who rely on oxygen should check their supply and call 911 to alert a dispatcher if levels are dangerously low.

Extensive damage was also reported in the Tahlequah area on Aug. 17 from the same storm with power outages totaling more than 1,100 customers.

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