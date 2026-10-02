Feeling More Like Fall for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue across eastern Oklahoma through Friday, with the heaviest rain most likely across southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The good news: severe weather is not expected to be a major concern. The main issue will be locally heavy rainfall, with another 1–2 inches possible in some areas.

A cold front moving through the region will bring a noticeable change in temperatures.

Friday will be cooler and breezier, especially across northeast Oklahoma, where many locations may stay in the 60s with a few spots reaching the lower 70s.

A few lingering showers could develop Saturday, mainly across southeast Oklahoma, but rainfall should be lighter as drier air moves in. Highs will stay in the lower to mid-70s.

By Sunday, the weather turns much more pleasant as high pressure settles in. Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds and cooler mornings through the middle of next week.

Morning temperatures will generally fall into the 50s to near 60°, with some of the normally cooler spots potentially dipping into the upper 40s—especially Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will gradually climb from the upper 70s into the lower to mid-80s.