Influential traffic plan drafted but public needs to weigh in one more time, INCOG says

TULSA, Okla. — After seven months and a final draft finally accessible to the public, INCOG wants online public input one more time before implementing its Congestion Management Process Plan (CMPP).

"We want to invite everybody in the public to take a look at the draft report and just tell us if our final product is what they're anticipating for the future in terms of how we could address congestion in the region,” INCOG Director of Transportation Thomas Dow told 2 News on Oct. 1.



Dow said INCOG mainly specializes in long-range planning of federal dollars while also coordinating ideas with cities, county commissions, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

He said the council's first CMPP in more than 15 years is almost done and can be viewed in full here. But through Oct. 14 there's one last survey to tell the non-profit if it's missing anything.



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"(The Tulsa area is) actually relatively well-off compared to other metropolitan regions across the country. One of the things that we're going to use this plan for is to help us evaluate projects for when we award federal funding to projects,” the director said.



WATCH: INCOG transportation director explains final congestion management plan

INCOG transportation director explains final congestion management plan

Solutions aren’t driven by just road widening, Dow said, but with traffic signal timing, turn lane placement, bike lanes, and safety studies, among others.

Once implemented by INCOG, Dow said construction timelines will depend on cities, counties, and state agencies themselves.

INCOG will adopt its final CMPP close to the end of the year, Dow said.