Tulsa leaders ask for feedback on traffic across metro

TULSA, Okla. — The Indian Nations Council of Governments is requesting public feedback as part of a congestion management plan. It's aimed at identifying traffic problems in areas across Tulsa County and finding solutions.

Residents across Tulsa said they already have a few spots in mind.

“Probably 101st and Memorial and 91st and Memorial,” said Nicole Mackey, who lives in Tulsa.

KJRH

Others pointed to major highways.

“Oh, definitely 169,” said Carolyn Johnson.

Thomas Dow, director of transportation with INCOG, said the goal is to better understand where traffic builds up and how to improve it.

“I think it is going to be a tremendous benefit for the public over time as well,” Dow said.

Dow said the average commute in Tulsa was around 20 minutes. He added there were still problem areas, including highways like US 169 and US 75, as well as busy streets like 71st near Woodland Hills Mall.

To gather feedback, INCOG has launched an interactive survey. People can drop a pin on a map to highlight traffic trouble spots and explain why those areas are an issue.

Some residents said they are hopeful the effort could lead to meaningful improvements.

“It would mean that people would be able to spend more time at home instead of being stuck in traffic,” Johnson said.

Dow said once the data is collected, INCOG will work with cities and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to develop solutions.

The survey will remain open through Oct 31. For the traffic feedback survey, click here.

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