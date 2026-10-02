Tulsa State Fair kicks off with new shuttle times and unique dishes

TULSA, Okla — This year's Tulsa State Fair kicks off October 1 and ends October 11 for its 11 Days of Awesome.

Everyone is invited to partake in rides, food, activities and shopping of all kinds.

CEO and President Amanda Blair said there is usually around a million people who walk through the Expo Square's doors every year.

She also wanted to emphasize that there has been an extra day added to their shuttle schedule.

“We really just encourage everyone to ride the park and ride the shuttle system," she said. "It’s free, best part. It drops you off at the historic pavilion and it’s located at the Tulsa Public Schools Service Center and that’s Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

"It's really about our community coming together, making memories," said Blair. "We're better together."

The Lopez family said they always come to the fair, and are excited to partake in all the festivities.

"My favorite food is chicken on a stick," said Matthew Lopez. "I wanna have fun and ride rides."

Many vendors were also excited to partake in the festival, like William Vega and Randale Anderson.

William Vega is part of an indigenous tribe from Ecuador and said the fair helps bring so many kinds of people together.

"I'm glad I get to show off my roots," said Vega. "And speak with all the people that come by to the fair."

He said he's had a booth at the fair for 15 years now.

Randale Anderson AKA Chef Skate with Hibachi in the Hood said he's excited to be back to the fair as well, showing off some of his unique dishes.

2 News will keep you all updated on any information you can use to spend your 11 days of awesome more efficiently.

For more on food, activities or the fair itself, you can visit the official website.