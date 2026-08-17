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Crews respond to liquid natural gas tank fire in Glenpool

Glenpool Natural Gas Fire
KJRH
Glenpool Natural Gas Fire
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GLENPOOL, Okla. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire involving a liquid natural gas tank near U.S. Highway 75 and 126th Street in Glenpool.

No injuries or other fires have been reported in the area.

126th Street South and 131st Street South are both shut down from Elmwood to Highway 75.

Officials are asking drivers to stay alert and cautious as they drive along Highway 75.

Avoid the area. This is a developing story.

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