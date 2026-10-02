Coweta fire station construction takes shape after years of delays

COWETA, Okla. — COWETA, Okla. (2 News Oklahoma) — The Coweta Fire Department's new $10 million fire station is quickly taking shape, bringing long-awaited relief to firefighters who have been operating out of a small mobile home since mold was reportedly discovered in their previous station in 2023.



Firefighters have been working out of a 2,100-square-foot mobile home since a mold discovery forced them out of their old station in 2023.

The Coweta City Council approved the $10 million project in January after several previous attempts to pass it failed.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility, located across the street from Coweta High School, is expected to be completed by May 2027.

Coweta Fire Chief Brian Woodward recently shared photos on social media showcasing the station's rapid construction progress.

After making my way out to the site, it's clear construction is moving faster than ever. 2 News first spoke with Woodward in January, shortly after the city council approved the multi-million-dollar facility following several previous unsuccessful attempts to get the project passed. Crews broke ground in February.

"I feel like public safety got overlooked for a bit here but in the future man we are set for success. There is still a lot going on. There is still 20, 30, or 40 people behind us working. All of them are super safe. Flinco's doing a great job. BLK doing a great job. Everybody is doing their part of the puzzle and it's just time. It's coming together so quick. It's amazing how fast they can build such a big structure." Woodward said.

2 News Oklahoma has followed the department's struggle with mold issues in their living quarters for the past three years. Now, after years of waiting, a new station is finally taking shape for the men and women who serve this community. When complete, firefighters will move from the 2,100-square-foot mobile home into the new 20,000-square-foot facility, located directly across the street from Coweta High School.

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