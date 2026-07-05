Folds of Honor FreedomFest closing early with fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

TULSA, Okla. — Folds of Honor FreedomFest at Riverwest Festival Park will close with fireworks earlier than planned, at 7:30 p.m.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest announced on social media it had moved the event earlier due to approaching weather.

Organizers are asking anyone who has not already arrived at the festival grounds to stay home.

The decision to end the event early was done due to approaching weather, which could be severe, and to prioritize the safety of staff, volunteers, and attendees.

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