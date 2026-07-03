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CPD:1 dead in domestic-related incident in Collinsville, suspect in custody

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COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville police responded to a domestic-related incident July 3 after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

CPD said the incident happened at QuikTrip in Collinsville near U.S. 75 and Highway 20.

Police said the woman later died from her injuries.

The suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains active.

Collinsville Police said in a Facebook post, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

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