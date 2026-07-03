TULSA, Okla. — For U.S. Navy veteran Marcus Pearson, July 4th isn't just a holiday — it's personal.

Pearson, who lives in North Tulsa, has displayed three American flags outside his front door for the past 14 years. Inside his home, Navy memorabilia fills his living room. He says people need to remember that Independence Day isn't about fireworks and barbecue — it's about honoring the soldiers who put their lives on the line for freedom.

WATCH: North Tulsa Vietnam veteran on the true meaning of July 4th

North Tulsa Vietnam veteran on the true meaning of July 4th

"I thank the Lord Jesus Christ for allowing me to serve in the best country on the planet. No matter what we had to go through. In my mind it's still the best country," Pearson said.

Pearson spent four years as a flight deck director during Vietnam, directing aircraft on a carrier with thousands of crew members. He mastered the job so well it became second nature.

Then, one day, everything changed. A helicopter accident crushed his knee and sent him to surgery 12 times.

"We were in real rough seas. When I went underneath the helicopter, the tail whipped around and ran me over like a car. Broke my left leg," Pearson said.

The physical pain wasn't Pearson's only battle. As a Black serviceman, he also faced discrimination while serving his country.

For him, July 4th is about the ultimate sacrifice — remembering those who didn't make it home and celebrating the freedom they died protecting. He hopes other Americans will pause this July 4th to remember the real cost of freedom.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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